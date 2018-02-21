Trending YouTube video calls shooting survivor David Hogg an actor. That's a lie

(CNN) A top trending video on YouTube Wednesday suggested an outspoken survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is an actor.

Calls by student David Hogg for stricter gun laws in the days after last week's massacre have made him the subject of smear campaigns and demonstrably false conspiracy theories.

"I'm not a crisis actor," Hogg told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "AC360" Tuesday. "I'm someone who had to witness this and live through this and I continue to be having to do that."

David Hogg

He added, "I'm not acting on anybody's behalf."

The YouTube video, captioned "DAVID HOGG THE ACTOR," is of a local television report from Southern California in which a young surfer gets into an argument with a Redondo Beach lifeguard after the youth is criticized for placing his boogie board on top of a trash can. It was the No. 1 trending video Wednesday morning until it was taken down following a CNN inquiry.

