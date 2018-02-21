(CNN) David Hogg has become a strong voice among survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High and some are calling him a "crisis actor" and a pawn for anti-gun legislation.

"I'm not a crisis actor," Hogg told CNN's Anderson Cooper on AC360 on Tuesday. "I'm someone who had to witness this and live through this and I continue to be having to do that."

"I'm not acting on anybody's behalf," the 17-year-old added.

Hogg and many of his classmates have been outspoken about the need for stricter gun laws since they witnessed the massacre that killed 17 students and staff members at their Florida high school last week.

They have become the subject of conspiracy theories and smear campaigns online. Memes and YouTube videos allege that some of the students are "actors" working for a globalist gun grab who travel around the country to the sites of shootings.

