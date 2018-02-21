Father reads poem of son killed in Florida school shooting

(CNN) Alex Schachter was one of the 17 victims that were killed by a gunman last week at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

During CNN's town hall on Wednesday, his father, Max, recited a free verse poem the 14-year-old wrote two weeks prior to his death.

"He decided to write about roller coasters, because Alex loved roller coasters," Max said. "He wasn't writing about his life and had no idea his poem would become his future."

Read the full poem:

'Life is like a roller coaster' by Alex Schachter

