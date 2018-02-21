Breaking News

Father reads poem of son killed in Florida school shooting

By Amanda Jackson, CNN

Updated 11:45 PM ET, Wed February 21, 2018

Alex Schachter participated in the school marching band and orchestra.
(CNN)Alex Schachter was one of the 17 victims that were killed by a gunman last week at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

During CNN's town hall on Wednesday, his father, Max, recited a free verse poem the 14-year-old wrote two weeks prior to his death.
"He decided to write about roller coasters, because Alex loved roller coasters," Max said. "He wasn't writing about his life and had no idea his poem would become his future."
Read the full poem:

    'Life is like a roller coaster' by Alex Schachter

    Life is like a roller coaster
    it has some ups and downs
    Sometimes you can take it slow or very fast
    It maybe hard to breath at times
    but you have to push yourself and keep going
    Your bar is your safety
    it's like your family and friends
    You hold on tight and you don't let go
    But sometimes you might throw your hands up
    Because your friends and family will always be with you
    Just like that bar keeping you safe at all times
    It maybe too much for you at times -- the twists, the turns, the upside downs
    But you get back up
    you keep chugging along
    eventually it comes to a stop
    you won't know when or how
    but you will know that'll be time to get off and start anew
    Life is like a roller coaster