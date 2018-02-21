10 things you didn't know about Billy Graham

(CNN) If you didn't grow up listening to Billy Graham's Sunday radio show or watching his TV show -- you might not know the ubiquitous Christian televangelist from the WWE wrestler.

Outside of being the "pastor to the presidents," Graham -- who died Wednesday at the age of 99 -- was one of the first Christian preachers to harness the power of media to spread his religion's message.

Here are 10 facts about the man known as the "Protestant Pope":

1. Billy Graham once preached for more than 100 nights straight

Every night for 16 consecutive weeks, Billy Graham addressed the sold-out audiences in New York's Madison Square Garden at his so-called New York Crusade in 1957. The event was only supposed to last for six weeks.

Read More