Scapegoated South Korean skater receives apology from teammates

Story highlights South Korea team finished seventh in the 500m women's team pursuit quarterfinals

Noh Seon-Yeong, who was the last of her team to cross the line, burst into tears after the race

She was apparently ignored by her teammates

(CNN) The public scapegoating of a South Korean speed skater by two of her teammates has prompted more than 500,000 people to sign a petition calling for the duo to be banned.

The trio failed to qualify from their speed skating quarterfinal after Noh Seon-yeong crossed the line almost four seconds behind her two teammates on Monday.

That left the Korean team seventh in the women's pursuit quarterfinals at PyeongChang 2018.

The clock only stops when the third skater crosses the line, meaning it was Noh's time which counted. All together they finished the race at three minutes and three seconds -- and out of the competition.

After the race, Noh burst into tears -- after seemingly being ignored by her teammates -- and had to be consoled by their Dutch coach Bob de Jong.