Austria's Marcel Hirscher crashes out of men's slalom in Pyeongchang

(CNN)In one of the biggest shocks of the 2018 Winter Olympics, Austrian great Marcel Hirscher crashed out of the men's slalom, squandering his chance of claiming a third gold medal.
Six-time world champion Hirscher had filled the only gap in his resume with golds in the combined and giant slalom in Pyeongchang and was favorite to claim a third Thursday.
But in trying to become the first male skier in 50 years to win three Olympic gold medals, the 28-year-old missed a gate in the first run and failed to finish a slalom race for the first time in two years.
Hirscher won silver in the slalom in the past two Olympics, and the overriding question in the build-up to these Games was whether the greatest skier of his generation could win Olympic gold.
He put that question to bed on day four by winning the combined, telling reporters: "I'm super happy because this stupid question has gone away."
His winning margin of 1.27 seconds in the men's giant slalom was the largest Olympics lead in 50 years. More was expected Thursday in an event in which he was world champion in 2013 and 2017.
Only three Alpine skiers have won gold medals in three different events at the Olympics -- Austrian Tony Sailer, France's Jean-Claude Killy and Croatia's Janica Kostelic -- and Hirscher's chances of joining that elite list now appear to have gone with the skier having said that he will not compete in Beijing 2022.