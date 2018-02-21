Gus Kenworthy: How a kiss can be more rewarding than a medal

Story highlights Gus Kenworthy competed in the Olympics for the first time as openly gay

Support has been overwhelming positive towards US slopestyle skier

He's one of a growing number of publicly out LGBTQ Olympians

(CNN) Gus Kenworthy made the headlines at PyeongChang 2018 not for a medal, or a nasty fall, but for a peck on the lips with his boyfriend -- and he couldn't be happier.

Broadcast live to the world and then shared on social media, Kenworthy's kiss with boyfriend Matthew Wilkas has become a sensation, being hailed as a celebration of LGBTQ pride.

The US skier says the overwhelming positive reaction he's received has compensated for a disappointing performance in the slopestyle final.

"This was actually the Olympic experience I was hoping for," Kenworthy told CNN's Will Ripley. "I'm leaving here more fulfilled without a medal than I did at the last games with one.

Kenworthy claimed silver in slopestyle at Sochi in 2014, but then he wasn't openly gay.

