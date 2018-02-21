Washington (CNN) You may have read about the new study from political scientists that ranks President Donald Trump as the worst president ever. There's nothing inherently wrong with the study, and the political scientists who worked on it are well-respected. Most Americans, though, don't rank Trump as the worst president ever, even if most disapprove of the job Trump is doing.

Indeed, there is good reason to be cautious in using this study of political scientists to determine what Trump's place in history is at this point or what it will ultimately be. Why?

1. The survey respondents are not Trump friendly

The majority of respondents (57%) self-identified as Democrats compared to just 13% who were Republicans. That 44-percentage-point split is about 35 to 40 points wider than what is found in the general public, according to polls from Gallup . Given that Trump's approval rating nationally among Democrats is in the single digits , it shouldn't be too surprising that his ranking among a very Democratic-leaning sample of political scientists is quite low.

Interestingly, the survey also found that Republican political scientists were also not fans of Trump. The 21 of them who took part in the survey (a small sample size to be sure) ranked Trump an average of 40th out of 44 presidents. In other words, the survey respondents didn't just hate Trump because he was a Republican.

