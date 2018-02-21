Watch CNN's town hall "Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action" live on Wednesday, February 21, at 9 p.m. ET on CNN TV and CNNGo.

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will host a listening session Wednesday with people affected by some of the nation's highest-profile deadly school shootings, including the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre and last week's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The event, hosted in the White House's State Dining Room, will bring Trump face-to-face with students and parents who have demanded action on gun violence. The President -- who was elected with the support of the National Rifle Association -- has so far expressed support for regulating bump-fire stocks, which make it easier to fire rounds more quickly, and strengthening background checks for gun purchases.

"This afternoon, the President will host a conversation on how to improve school safety," a White House spokesperson said. "He will hear from students, parents and educators who have directly experienced these horrific tragedies."

To date, the Trump administration has stuck to discussing taking action on guns, not actually lobbying Congress on moving any new legislation. But White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said in a statement on Monday that Trump spoke with Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, on Friday about a bill he introduced with Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, that aims to strengthen how state and federal governments report offenses that could prohibit people from buying a gun.

