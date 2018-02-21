Washington (CNN) On Wednesday morning, legendary pastor Billy Graham passed away at the age of 99 at his family home in North Carolina. Encomiums from politicians -- many of whom Graham had known personally -- began pouring in almost immediately.

Here are five from well-known Republican politicians. See if you can pick out the one from President Donald Trump:

1. "Dr. Graham was a counselor to presidents, a pastor to the masses, and most of all -- a loving, caring, husband, father, and grandfather. May he Rest In Peace."

2. "We send our deepest condolences to the Graham family. Billy Graham's ministry for the gospel of Jesus Christ and his matchless voice changed the lives of millions. We mourn his passing but I know with absolute certainty that today he heard those words, 'Well done, good and faithful servant.' Thank you Billy Graham. God bless you."

3. "I think Billy touched the hearts of not only Christians, but people of all faiths, because he was such a good man. I was privileged to have him as a personal friend."

