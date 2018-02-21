Trump's approval rating dips to 37%, new poll finds

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's approval rating has dipped back below 40%, a new poll released Wednesday found.

Trump's approval rating stands at 37%, slightly down from 40% approval earlier this month , according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University released Wednesday. A majority of Americans, 58%, disapprove of the President's job performance.

Trump had seen a slight rise in his approval rating following his State of the Union speech.

Four in 10 Americans, 40%, say they like the President's policies, but only 3 in 10, 30%, say they like Trump as a person. Of Republican voters, 89% like Trump's policies, but only 68% like him as a person.

The Department of Justice announced on Friday indictments against 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities for allegedly interfering in the 2016 US election, including enlisting "unwitting" Americans to coordinate political activities and using social media to support Trump and disparage Hillary Clinton.

Read More