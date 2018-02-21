House Oversight Committee chairman inquires about Pruitt travel

Washington (CNN) EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt's travel expenditures are being looked at by House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, according to a letter from the committee dated Thursday.

The committee chairman asks Pruitt to provide various documents related to his travels, following reports that Pruitt has traveled first class on multiple business-related trips.

"Clearly, federal regulations prohibit a blanket waiver to fly first class except to accommodate disabilities or special needs. Instead, a waiver for each flight is required in order to fly first class or business class when traveling on official government business," reads the letter from Gowdy, a South Carolina Republican.

The EPA inspector general announced last August that it was investigating Pruitt's travel habits, including multiple trips he took to Oklahoma, where he previously served as the state attorney general.

