Superintendent: 'We don't need to put guns in the hands of teachers'

Washington (CNN) The superintendent for the district that includes the Florida high school where 17 people were shot last week said arming teachers is not the solution to school shootings, after President Donald Trump suggested that schools give staff firearms to improve safety.

"We don't need to put guns in the hands of teachers. You know what we need? We need to arm our teachers with more money in their pocket," said Robert Runcie, the Broward County Public Schools superintendent.

At a listening session Wednesday at the White House, Trump met with several family members and students who have been affected by school shootings.

JUST WATCHED Students don't like idea of arming teachers Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Students don't like idea of arming teachers 05:05

"This would be obviously only for people who were very adept at handling a gun, and it would be, it's called concealed carry, where a teacher would have a concealed gun on them. They'd go for special training and they would be there and you would no longer have a gun-free zone," Trump said at the event. "Gun-free zone to a maniac -- because they're all cowards -- a gun-free zone is 'Let's go in and let's attack because bullets aren't coming back at us.' "

Read More