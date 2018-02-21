Breaking News

Superintendent: 'We don't need to put guns in the hands of teachers'

By Sophie Tatum, CNN

Updated 9:48 PM ET, Wed February 21, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Superintendent: Arm teachers with more money
Superintendent: Arm teachers with more money

    JUST WATCHED

    Superintendent: Arm teachers with more money

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Superintendent: Arm teachers with more money 01:30

Washington (CNN)The superintendent for the district that includes the Florida high school where 17 people were shot last week said arming teachers is not the solution to school shootings, after President Donald Trump suggested that schools give staff firearms to improve safety.

"We don't need to put guns in the hands of teachers. You know what we need? We need to arm our teachers with more money in their pocket," said Robert Runcie, the Broward County Public Schools superintendent.
Trump's note card for Parkland shooting discussion: 'I hear you'
At a listening session Wednesday at the White House, Trump met with several family members and students who have been affected by school shootings.
    Students don&#39;t like idea of arming teachers
    Lead Students Parkland shooting stand up live_00003011

      JUST WATCHED

      Students don't like idea of arming teachers

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Students don't like idea of arming teachers 05:05
    "This would be obviously only for people who were very adept at handling a gun, and it would be, it's called concealed carry, where a teacher would have a concealed gun on them. They'd go for special training and they would be there and you would no longer have a gun-free zone," Trump said at the event. "Gun-free zone to a maniac -- because they're all cowards -- a gun-free zone is 'Let's go in and let's attack because bullets aren't coming back at us.' "
    Read More
    Runcie was addressing the crowd gathered for CNN's town hall, "Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action" on Wednesday evening in Sunrise, Florida.
    Seventeen people were shot and killed last Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which has sparked a renewed call on lawmakers for action on gun laws.