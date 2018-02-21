NRA rejects idea of raising minimum age to buy rifles

Washington (CNN) The National Rifle Association is rejecting ideas to raise the minimum age for purchasing rifles.

The idea of keeping people younger than 21 from buying rifles including AR-15 style firearms has been proposed, including in a bill that will be introduced in the Senate. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that age at purchase is something they will look at.

NRA Public Affairs Director Jennifer Baker said in a statement, "Federal Law prohibits adults under the age of 21 from purchasing a handgun from a licensed firearm dealer. Legislative proposals that prevent law-abiding adults aged 18-20 years old from acquiring rifles and shotguns effectively prohibits them for purchasing any firearm, thus depriving them of their constitutional right to self-protection."

She added, "We need serious proposals to prevent violent criminals and the dangerously mentally ill from acquiring firearms. Passing a law that makes it illegal for a 20 year-old to purchase a shotgun for hunting or an adult single mother from purchasing the most effective self-defense rifle on the market punishes law-abiding citizens for the evil acts of criminals. "

