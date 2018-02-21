Melania Trump's parents' immigration status could be thanks to 'chain migration'

Washington (CNN) The Slovenian parents of first lady Melania Trump are legal permanent residents of the United States, according to the lawyer representing them in the process -- raising questions about whether they are living in the US by the very means President Donald Trump has strongly criticized and sought to end.

Viktor and Amalija Knavs have been living in the United States with green cards and have been frequently spotted in Washington since their son-in-law assumed the presidency.

The Knavs' immigration attorney, Michael Wildes, told CNN that as of February, the couple are living in the US on green cards -- a status that allows them to live and work in the US indefinitely and paves the way for citizenship.

JUST WATCHED Trump's mom, wife born outside U.S. Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump's mom, wife born outside U.S. 02:49

"I can confirm they are green card holders and legal permanent residents of the United States," he said. Wildes did not explain how they got those green cards, raising the prospect they were sponsored based on what Trump has called "chain migration."

Read More