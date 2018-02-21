Washington (CNN) Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said Wednesday he would support legislation to prevent an 18-year-old from buying a rifle.

"I absolutely believe that in this country if you are 18 years of age, you should not be able to buy a rifle, and I will support a law that takes that right away," Rubio said at CNN's town hall in Florida.

At the town hall, Rubio faced Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was murdered during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting last week, and stood by his opposition to the assault weapons ban.

Guttenberg asked Rubio to look him in the eye, to acknowledge the role guns played in his daughter's death and then promise that he would do something.

The crowd booed Rubio as he began to reply, "The problems that we're facing here today cannot be solved by gun laws alone."

