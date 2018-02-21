Kentucky Democrat wins state House seat in Trump stronghold

Washington (CNN) Democrats claimed a landslide victory in a special election for a Kentucky House district that voted heavily for Donald Trump in 2016.

Linda Belcher, a Democrat, won the special election for Kentucky's House District 49 on Tuesday with 3,386 votes. Rebecca Johnson, a Republican, received 1,561 votes, according to official results from Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.

Trump won the district with 72% of the vote in 2016. Belcher's win is the 37th Republican-held state legislative seat that Democrats have picked off since Trump took office.

Belcher will serve out the rest of Johnson's term, which ends in December.

Read More