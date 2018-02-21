Breaking News

Father of teen slain in Florida school massacre slams Rubio on gun stances

By Josiah Ryan, CNN

Updated 10:47 PM ET, Wed February 21, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Marco Rubio booed at town hall
Marco Rubio booed at town hall

    JUST WATCHED

    Marco Rubio booed at town hall

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Marco Rubio booed at town hall 02:36

(CNN)Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was murdered during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting last week in Parkland, Florida, challenged Republican Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday for his positions on gun control.

"Sen. Rubio. My daughter, running down the hallway at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, was shot in the back with an assault weapon -- the weapon of choice. OK?" he asked, speaking at the CNN town hall "Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action" in Sunrise, Florida.
#StudentsStandUp town hall

"It is too easy to get," Guttenberg added. "It is a weapon of war. The fact that you can't stand with everybody in this building and say that, I'm sorry."
Rubio replied that he believed Guttenberg was telling the truth and that someone like the confessed killer should not have had access to any firearm, but that the assault weapons ban was too easily circumventable and poorly crafted.
    "I believe that someone like this individual and anyone like him shouldn't have any gun," Rubio said. "I absolutely believe that in this country if you are 18 years of age, you should not be able to buy a rifle, and I will support a law that takes that right away."

    CNN's Eli Watkins contributed to this report.