Washington (CNN) Donald Trump Jr. praised the "spirit" of the "poorest of the poor" in India during a business trip there to sell luxury condos.

"I think there is something about the spirit of the Indian people that's unique here to other parts of the emerging world," Trump Jr. said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 . "I don't want to be glib but you can see the poorest of the poor and there is still a smile on a face."

"It is a different spirit than that which you see in other parts of the world where people walk around so solemn," he continued. "I know some of the most successful people in the world and some of them are the most miserable people in the world."

The President's eldest son arrived in India Tuesday. During his trip, he will dine with buyers of the Trump-branded apartments in at least two cities, and his visit was heralded by a series of front-page ads in two of the country's biggest newspapers.

