Washington (CNN) Dana Loesch, the spokesperson for the National Rifle Association, says a shooter who killed 17 people last week at a high school in Florida should not have been able to get a firearm.

"I don't believe this insane monster should have ever been able to obtain a firearm," Loesch said Wednesday night, calling the suspect "nuts."

"We have to start ... following up on red flags," she later added.

Loesch, as well as Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, Florida lawmakers Rep. Ted Deutch and Sens. Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio, along with students, parents and community members, participated in the CNN town hall "Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action" in Sunrise, Florida.

The town hall came a week after 17 people were shot to death at the school in Parkland, Florida, which has prompted calls on lawmakers for gun reform -- notably from students around the country.

