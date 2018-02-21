CNN to hold town hall with students and Florida's politicians

Watch CNN's town hall "Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action" live at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday on CNN TV and CNN.com.

(CNN) Last week's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, has set off a national discussion on gun laws and how to keep communities safe.

On Wednesday, CNN will air a nationally televised town hall to be held with students, parents and community members as well as some Florida's politicians called "Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action."

The town hall will be from 9 to 11 p.m. ET at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. The event will be available on air as well as on CNN.com.

US Rep. Ted Deutch and Sens. Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio have accepted invitations to participate in the town hall. The National Rifle Association also agreed to participate, and national spokeswoman Dana Loesch will represent the organization.

Several students, including Kevin Trejos, Ryan Deitsch, Alfonso Calderon, Chris Grady and Emma Gonzalez , said they will attend the event to be moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper. Some young survivors of the February 14 shooting are demanding change to prevent such attacks from happening again.

