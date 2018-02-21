CNN to hold town hall with students and Florida's politicians

Watch CNN's town hall "Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action" live on Wednesday, February 21 at 9 p.m. ET on CNN TV and CNN.com.
(CNN)The mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has set off a national discussion on gun laws and how to keep communities safe.
On Wednesday, CNN will air a nationally televised town hall to be held with students, parents, community members as well as some of Florida's politicians, called "Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action."
The town hall will go from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. The event will be available on air as well as on CNN.com.
Rep. Ted Deutch, Sen. Bill Nelson and Sen. Marco Rubio have accepted invitations to participate in the town hall.
Several students including Kevin Trejos, Ryan Deitsch, Alfonso Calderon, Chris Grady and Emma Gonzalez will also participate in the event that will be moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper. Several young survivors of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, are demanding change to prevent this from happening again.
Governor, President invited
President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Rick Scott have been offered the opportunity to participate in the town hall and take questions from the students and the Stoneman Douglas community by appearing live from Washington and Tallahassee, CNN said.
Scott said previously he would be unable to attend because he would be working on legislative solutions in Tallahassee. On Tuesday, he held a roundtable discussion on school safety and gun policy with state leaders and will meet with students on Wednesday.
Trump declined an invitation to speak to the students and parents. He is expected to hold a listening session Wednesday with high school students and teachers impacted by the mass shooting.