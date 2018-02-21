Congresswoman claims most mass shooters are Democrats

(CNN) Rep. Claudia Tenney, an upstate New York Republican who is up for re-election in one of the most competitive congressional districts in America, told a radio host in Albany that Democrats are more prone to be mass shooters.

Speaking to host Fred Dicker on WGDJ radio , Tenney was discussing the shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead when she made the remark.

"It's interesting that so many of these people that commit the mass murders end up being Democrats," Tenney said. "But the media doesn't talk about that."

Tenney, who is an ardent supporter of the Second Amendment, was responding to a point made by Dicker that the majority of gun victims come from the inner cities, not in mass shootings.

Rep. Claudia Tenney, a New York Republican, looks on after President Donald Trump signed financial services executive orders and memorandums at the US Treasury Department in Washington on April 21, 2017.

Tenney said she supports taking a look at the federal background check system and argued that the shooting should not change the dynamics of the debate over gun control in her district which encompasses cities like Utica, Rome and Binghamton.

Read More