Trump calls Graham 'a very special man'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Wednesday mourned famed evangelist Billy Graham, who died at the age of 99.

"The GREAT Billy Graham is dead. There was nobody like him! He will be missed by Christians and all religions. A very special man," the President tweeted.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen also sent condolences to Graham's family.

"Karen and I were saddened to learn of the passing of one of the greatest Americans of the 20th century, Reverend Billy Graham. We send our deepest condolences to the Graham family," Pence said in a statement.

"Billy Graham's ministry for the gospel of Jesus Christ and his matchless voice changed the lives of millions. We mourn his passing but I know with absolute certainty that today he heard those words, 'well done good and faithful servant.' Thank you Billy Graham. God bless you."

