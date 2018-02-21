(CNN) The House Intelligence Committee's top Democrat says he hopes to release this week the Democratic memo that pushes back against Republican allegations of FBI and Justice Department surveillance abuses of a former Trump campaign adviser.

California Rep. Adam Schiff said Tuesday that his negotiations with the FBI over redacting portions of the Democratic memo were almost concluded. "I actually hope that we'll do that in the next few days. It's my goal to have this out this week," Schiff said at an event hosted by the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco on Tuesday evening.

If Schiff's memo is released this week, it would mark the final act in a month-long drama from the House Intelligence Committee over dueling memos, allegations and counter-allegations and constant partisan quarrels.

Three weeks ago, the release of the Republican memo from House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes consumed the conversation in Washington. The release followed rare public statements from the FBI and Justice Department expressing opposition to the memo's release, and on the other side a conservative campaign to get the document out — complete with a hashtag #releasethememo.

