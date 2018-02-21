Gun safety can coexist with the Second Amendment -- here's how I know

Michael E. Webber is a professor of mechanical engineering who studies energy and transportation at The University of Texas at Austin. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) As yet another shocking school shooting leads to predictable political debates, it seems like gun violence is a problem Americans will never solve. But it doesn't have to be that way. Gun safety is not a threat to the Second Amendment, and there is a road forward we can take that's tried and true.

The solution to progress was to transcend political entrenchment and tackle road safety with every tool imaginable.

Research yielded concrete tools to make cars safer: anti-lock brakes, collapsible steering columns, airbags, tempered glass and better seat belts. Local, state and federal governments made roads safer with better paving, striping, guardrails, signage and reflectors. Medical procedures and technologies have improved as well. Injuries that would have been fatal decades ago are now more treatable.

The most important contribution came from a combination of cultural change and implemented regulations that made drivers safer. With economic pressure from insurance companies and the threat of withheld federal dollars for highways, states were looking for ways to change. States more consistently implemented seat belt laws and comprehensive driver's education, reducing the risks of death from accidents and preparing drivers for the responsibility of managing a vehicle that has the capability to kill.

