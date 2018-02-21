What Billy Graham would want you to know about him

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College and is the executive director of the Billy Graham Center. Previously, he served as executive director of LifeWay Research, an evangelical research group. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Billy Graham left a mark, evident in the remembrances offered by so many around the world. From political and religious leaders to everyday people on the street, few in recent memory have provoked such an outpouring. Each comment is a reminder not only of Graham's role in transforming individual Christians through his revivals, but that he stands as a giant in modern history.

Ed Stetzer

Consider that he met Katharine Hepburn in 1949 and prayed with President Barack Obama in 2010. Graham's presence and ministry has been a singular thread in American life through generations of change and conflict. As such, despite the rush by some on social media to label Graham by our modern polarized culture, he remains a figure who defies easy classification. Those who try to put him in a box invariably reveal their own bias by either reducing Graham or distorting him.

Reflecting on the legacy of Billy Graham in the afterword to the book "Billy Graham: American Pilgrim," historian Margaret Bendroth observed, "Evangelicals do not choose their leaders lightly." She is right. While there are flashes in the pan of charismatic leaders who briefly catch our attention, few have sustained success in unifying such a broad, diverse and unruly movement.

Graham did what few had even thought possible in providing a unifying vision for evangelicals and other Christians. Reviewing the countless articles and memorials that have poured out Wednesday, I'm left with these questions: What made Billy Graham so different? What made his ministry so successful?

While most articles and memorials portray Graham as a famous Christian or as "America's pastor," this is not how Graham wanted us to remember him. Graham's true legacy — why so many people are celebrating him — is not that he was famous. Graham's place in American history is due to his singular devotion to making someone else famous.

