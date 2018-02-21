The military is like the rest of America -- divided on guns

Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling is a national security, intelligence and terrorism analyst for CNN. He served for 37 years in the Army, including three years in combat, and retired as commanding general of US Army Europe and the 7th Army. He is the author of "Growing Physician Leaders." Opinions expressed in this commentary are solely his.

(CNN) The divisive dialogue regarding what to do about guns in America has also embroiled those serving in our military. This week, I was asked if I would share my thoughts about a soldier's relationship with his or her weapon and how military men and women feel about the gun debate. While honored to provide some insight, I need to place a few caveats on what I share as a former soldier.

First, I don't speak for all those in uniform. The branches of our military recruit from across America, and our diversity is part of our strength. The opinions of those in service span a wide spectrum and what I will relate are my opinions only.

Mark Hertling

Second, for over four decades I repeatedly took an oath to support and defend the Constitution, and this vow makes the US military different from any other military in the world. Still deeply believing in that oath, I unhesitatingly support the Second Amendment and find the words "a well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed," to be brilliant in their succinctness and foresight. Given that, I also personally believe gun reform is not equivalent to banning guns.

Third, while I've had extensive experience firing weapons, I don't consider myself a weapons expert. I fired a 12-gauge shotgun for the first time at the age of 11 with my dad nearby; he trained me on that weapon for hours, emphasizing safety, cleanliness, methods of adjusting aim, and all elements of trigger pull.

The next weapon I fired was on the qualification range at West Point during my first summer as a cadet. It was an M14, the weapon that replaced the M1 Garand of WWII fame; when I arrived at my first unit I qualified on the M16 -- as I would do many times throughout my career -- then later on the M4 prior to combat. There was also the requirement to qualify on three different types of pistols, machine guns of different caliber, and anti-tank weapons. Additionally, since I served on tanks, I qualified as part of a four-man M60A2 and M1A1 tank crew, and later as part of a three-man M3 Bradley crew.

Read More