Gun owners are talking about gun control. Stop and listen

Carol Costello is the host of "Across America With Carol Costello" on HLN. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Pump the brakes, progressives, and listen. Thanks to those activist kids from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the national conversation surrounding guns is evolving -- and it's evolving in a serious way. Some gun owners are already taking action.

If you are someone who is passionately fighting for gun control on social media or with your feet, keep it up. I'm not suggesting you take yourselves out of your activist role, I'm saying maybe, just maybe, it's time to listen, too. Really listen.

As conservative talker and former Trump campaign manager, John Fredericks told me, "We cannot have the debate in the (Michael) Bloomberg fashion." In other words, conservatives don't want to preached to by liberals or independents on gun control.

Instead, he says the onus is on gun owners -- like himself -- to have a legitimate conversation about what can be done to curtail gun violence.

Fredericks is not the only gun owner who believes it's time. Rick Peters, who owns a group of radio stations in Montgomery, Alabama, is all in.

Read More