The gap that Billy Graham leaves behind

(CNN) Billy Graham was the most significant American preacher of the post-war years, excepting the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. In fact, the two men were linked. In 1957, Graham asked King to join him for a 16-week revival in New York -- a testament to Graham's commitment to racial equality. The two men quarreled over the Vietnam War -- because Graham was, at heart, an old-fashioned conservative -- but Graham bailed King out of jail when he was arrested while campaigning against segregation in Georgia.

Graham's life is a rebuke to the idea that evangelicalism and politics don't or shouldn't mix. He became almost part of the unwritten constitution of American politics: a counselor to presidents, Democrat and Republican, and for many Protestants a moral anchor in a fast-changing century.

Raised on a dairy farm near Charlotte, North Carolina, Graham dedicated his life to Christ when he was just 16. After World War II he became a full-time evangelist.

An innovator in technology and theatrics, he spoke to large crowds with such eloquence and passion that he became a kind of star among Protestants. In 1953, he met Hollywood's Ronald Reagan at a benefit for retired actors and was impressed when Reagan persuaded another preacher there that movies were not the instrument of the devil. The fact that Graham met and knew men before they became president speaks to the cultural power he enjoyed: Influential people queued up to meet him. He was up there with Elvis Presley.

His impact upon American society is illustrated with a story from 50 years ago, recounted in W. Terry Whalin's 2014 biography , "Billy Graham: A Biography of America's Greatest Evangelist." In 1966, Graham started a new mission based around screenings of a movie he'd made. Graham insisted that screenings not be segregated.

