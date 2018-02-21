Jerusalem (CNN) In another major blow to embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a second close confidant of the Israeli leader has agreed to testify in one of the corruption investigations encircling Netanyahu and his inner circle.

Shlomo Filber, who served as Director-General of the Ministry of Communications under Netanyahu, has turned state's witness, signing an agreement with the prosecutor's office, according to a legal source with knowledge of the agreement. Filber, a veteran of Netanyahu's Likud party, was regarded as the Prime Minister's right-hand man.

The Attorney General's office declined to comment.

In a video posted on social media Tuesday night, Netanyahu said, "What's happening in the last few days is the system going crazy. Scandal. Two false hallucinatory claims are brought up, in the framework of a witch hunt against me and my family that has been going on for years."

The news couldn't come at a worse time for Netanyahu. Just this week, police revealed two new investigations targeting members of his inner circle, including his former family spokesman.

