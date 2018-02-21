Story highlights FluMist is recommended for the 2018-19 season for healthy, non-pregnant people between ages 2 and 49

It was not recommended for the past two seasons

(CNN) Flu vaccinations may become painless again. A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee voted Wednesday to recommend, once again, that FluMist, the nasal spray version of the influenza vaccine, be used during the 2018-19 season.

For the past two flu seasons, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices , a panel of immunization experts, has not recommended the needleless option.

However, the panel voted 12-2 this week to include FluMist as an option for doctors to use during next year's flu season, CDC spokesman Ian Branam said. The CDC is expected to go along with the recommendation of the committee.

"The nasal spray flu vaccine is licensed for use in otherwise healthy, non-pregnant people ages 2 through 49 years," he said.

FluMist is a live attenuated influenza vaccine. Though the viruses in FluMist are live, they have been weakened (attenuated, in medical terms) and work by stimulating the immune system. By contrast, the flu shot is an inactivated influenza vaccine.

