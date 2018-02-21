Florida lawmakers refuse to debate assault rifles -- but say porn is dangerous

(CNN) What's more of a public health risk -- assault weapons or porn?

Almost a week after 17 students and teachers were gunned down at a Florida high school, the state legislature voted 71-36 Tuesday against a measure to consider a ban on semi-automatic weapons.

But they declared pornography to be public health risk.

The decision not to consider an assault rifles ban outraged survivors of the massacre.

A hundred Stoneman Douglas High School students traveled 400 miles from Parkland to the state capital and camped out overnight at the Tallahassee civic center, waiting for speak with legislators and the governor Wednesday.

