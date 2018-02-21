Breaking News

'Access+Ability' exhibit showcases designs for, and by, those with disabilities

By Erin Gabriel, CNN

Updated 5:32 AM ET, Wed February 21, 2018

Visitors view the &quot;Access+Ability&quot; exhibition at New York&#39;s Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Museum running until September 3, 2018.
Visitors view the "Access+Ability" exhibition at New York's Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Museum running until September 3, 2018.
Some designers and users are transforming hearing aids into fashion statements. Just as eyeglasses are available in a dazzling array of colors and styles, hearing aids can be transformed into a personalized accessory rather than being concealed.
Some designers and users are transforming hearing aids into fashion statements. Just as eyeglasses are available in a dazzling array of colors and styles, hearing aids can be transformed into a personalized accessory rather than being concealed.
Tenuous balance, stigma, and abandonment keep many people sedentary and isolated. Originally created by the designers for their own use, Afari is a mobility aid designed to inspire people to participate in jogging, running and walking.
Tenuous balance, stigma, and abandonment keep many people sedentary and isolated. Originally created by the designers for their own use, Afari is a mobility aid designed to inspire people to participate in jogging, running and walking.
The Sound Shirt translates the experience of listening to music for the deaf and hard of hearing into a physical and sensory experience. By embedding 16 sensors corresponding to parts of the orchestra -- violin, cello, drums, etc. -- into the fabric of a special shirt, music becomes an immersive, tactile experience. Sound Shirt is available to members of the audience at the Jungen Symphoniker Orchestra in Hamburg, Germany.
The Sound Shirt translates the experience of listening to music for the deaf and hard of hearing into a physical and sensory experience. By embedding 16 sensors corresponding to parts of the orchestra -- violin, cello, drums, etc. -- into the fabric of a special shirt, music becomes an immersive, tactile experience. Sound Shirt is available to members of the audience at the Jungen Symphoniker Orchestra in Hamburg, Germany.
Designed for Los Angeles County as a modular system that can adapt over time, this voting booth exemplifies inclusive design, ensuring an accessible voting experience. It addresses voters with learning disabilities, vision and hearing loss, those unfamiliar with technology, who speak languages other than English, and in wheelchairs.
Designed for Los Angeles County as a modular system that can adapt over time, this voting booth exemplifies inclusive design, ensuring an accessible voting experience. It addresses voters with learning disabilities, vision and hearing loss, those unfamiliar with technology, who speak languages other than English, and in wheelchairs.
ALLELES Design Studio&#39;s mission is to do for prosthetics what designers did for eyeglasses. These prosthetic leg covers adorn and add a human silhouette to artificial limbs.
ALLELES Design Studio's mission is to do for prosthetics what designers did for eyeglasses. These prosthetic leg covers adorn and add a human silhouette to artificial limbs.
Intended as a fashion accessory, the goal is to give amputees the choice to select from a large variety of colors and patterns and the ability to shop in the same way they choose clothes.
Intended as a fashion accessory, the goal is to give amputees the choice to select from a large variety of colors and patterns and the ability to shop in the same way they choose clothes.
PillPack is a service designed to assist people in managing their medication routines. It presorts and organizes medication into pouches labeled with the scheduled days and times, which helps the user avoid taking incorrect dosages -- or forgetting their medicine. PillPack coordinates any changes in medication with the user&#39;s doctor and delivers a new supply every month.
PillPack is a service designed to assist people in managing their medication routines. It presorts and organizes medication into pouches labeled with the scheduled days and times, which helps the user avoid taking incorrect dosages -- or forgetting their medicine. PillPack coordinates any changes in medication with the user's doctor and delivers a new supply every month.
The LOLA app, conceived by Seth Truman, inspires individuals to perform routine tasks and supports social interaction through animated and personalized reminders.
The LOLA app, conceived by Seth Truman, inspires individuals to perform routine tasks and supports social interaction through animated and personalized reminders.
The Chatfield Walking Cane&#39;s silicone covered handle allows the cane to be propped up and rest against a wall without sliding. Its upturned &quot;nose&quot; is comfortable to grip and intuitively positions the hand directly over the wooden shaft for greater stability during use.
The Chatfield Walking Cane's silicone covered handle allows the cane to be propped up and rest against a wall without sliding. Its upturned "nose" is comfortable to grip and intuitively positions the hand directly over the wooden shaft for greater stability during use.
Story highlights

  • The Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum show features more than 70 designs
  • The "Access+Ability" exhibition will be showcased at the museum until September 3

(CNN)Eye-catching objects designed for, and by, people with physical and other disabilities are the focus of the current "Access+Ability" exhibition in New York.

More than 70 exhibits, including colorful prosthetic leg covers and jeweled earrings that are also hearing aids, are featured as examples of "inclusive design" at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum.
"There has been a surge of design with and by people with a wide range of physical, cognitive, and sensory abilities," according to the museum's website.
    The new exhibit -- like the museum itself -- aims to reflect that trend. "This year Cooper Hewitt embarked on a very ambitious initiative about accessibility, about making our campus, our program, who we are, much more accessible and it seemed like the perfect moment to do the exhibition 'Access + Ability,' " said Cara McCarty, the museum's curatorial director.

    Behind the exhibition

    McCarty has long been interested in inclusive design. "Access+Ability" is her second exhibition focused on design for people with disabilities.
    The first was in 1988 at New York's Museum of Modern Art. It was called "Designs for Independent Living."
    "It was the first museum exhibition to really showcase well designed, highly functional products for people with physical disabilities," McCarty said.
    Her inspiration for that project came while she was on vacation in Sweden and Finland, where, she said, she saw many "beautiful well-designed products" for people with disabilities.
    Graphic designer Emma Lawton was diagnosed with Parkinson&#39;s and lost the ability to draw and write due to hand tremors. Microsoft researchers Haiyan Zhang and Nicolas Villar designed the Emma Watch, which uses haptic vibration technology to allow Emma to regain the use of her hand.
    Graphic designer Emma Lawton was diagnosed with Parkinson's and lost the ability to draw and write due to hand tremors. Microsoft researchers Haiyan Zhang and Nicolas Villar designed the Emma Watch, which uses haptic vibration technology to allow Emma to regain the use of her hand.
    Thirty years later, McCarty said, she sees an important change in contemporary design. Digital technology is created not only for individuals with physical disabilities but for those with cognitive and sensory disabilities.
    "The iPhone is very inclusive and has a lot of accessibility features on it. Somebody who is blind can use the same iPhone as someone who is sighted," she said.
    There is still a lot of work to be done, she said. "Accessibility is a human right, and that is a very big driver in the advances of making facilities accessible, but we definitely have a long way to go in our communities," she said.

    Accessibility at Cooper Hewitt

    The current exhibit is part of the museum's own ongoing effort to become more accessible. "We are a national museum and a design museum. These are all about design challenges. A lot of this can be addressed through design, so what better place to really experiment, try, and even fail with examples and just keep pushing what we know and help to share it with others who are trying to do the same?" McCarty asked.
    McCarty said Cooper Hewitt is having its entire facility assessed and evaluated to see how it can be made more accessible.
    Collaborating with Paralympic athletes, BMW Designworks improved aerodynamics and ergonomics in its racing wheelchairs. Everything from the cockpit to the steering arm was customized using 3-D scans and body measurements. Tatyana McFadden and Chelsea McClammer won gold, silver and bronze medals in the 2016 Summer Paralympics using this design.
    Collaborating with Paralympic athletes, BMW Designworks improved aerodynamics and ergonomics in its racing wheelchairs. Everything from the cockpit to the steering arm was customized using 3-D scans and body measurements. Tatyana McFadden and Chelsea McClammer won gold, silver and bronze medals in the 2016 Summer Paralympics using this design.
    Some of the services already available for visitors are wheelchairs and portable stools, sign-language interpretation, touch tours, Braille signage and "Morning at the Museum," a program for those with cognitive and sensory processing disabilities (such as those with autism, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and Down syndrome).
    "Cooper Hewitt is committed to accessibility in its broadest sense, with exhibitions and programs that involve all communities in thinking about how design can empower users," said Caroline Baumann, director of the museum.

    Inclusive design

    It's important to consider a wide range of needs while designing, McCarty said. "The larger the user group we take into consideration throughout the design process, the more inclusive many of our products in our society will be. And that really means putting the user front and center throughout the process."
    Where we&#39;ve failed to live up to the promise of the Americans with Disabilities Act
    Where we've failed to live up to the promise of the Americans with Disabilities Act
    Multiple examples of innovative inclusive design are on display in the exhibition. One is a voting booth created by global design company IDEO for the 2020 Los Angeles County elections. The booth allows voters to stand or roll up in a wheelchair. It's electronic and is accessible in multiple languages, has built-in headphones and has a variable font for ease of use by the visually impaired.
    Another is the FlyEase, a shoe inspired by Matthew Walzer, a teen with cerebral palsy. Nike wanted to help solve the challenge of tying shoelaces. Designers created a wrap-around zipper system that allows those wearing the shoe to slide their foot in from the back rather than from above. The shoe itself looks like a lot of stylish sports shoes and can be worn by anyone.
    According to Cooper Hewitt, many of the designs on display in the exhibition allow those with disabilities to lead more independent lives and engage more fully in the world. "This notion of being able to live independently or do more things independently is huge for people's dignity just being able to access the world and let people access them and their thoughts and connect," McCarty said.

    The future

    McCarty said that today, there is greater general awareness of inclusive design issues than when she produced her first exhibit three decades ago.
    "There are a lot of young people who are really interested in social impact design, who are really receptive to differences and diversity," she said.
    Her hope is that people visiting the exhibition "will get inspired by this and think about other applications for some of these products or technology."
    McCarty has her own inclusive design ambitions. When asked if she could redesign anything, what would it be, McCarty said hospitals and rehab facilities, from the "complete patient experience" to the "overall physical environment."
    McCarty's hope is that as a society, we become more aware of the challenges and issues the disabled community faces and we re-evaluate how we choose to design. "It is all an education and awareness-building process."
    The museum, on Manhattan's Upper East Side, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and Sundays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays. "Access+Ability" runs through September 3.