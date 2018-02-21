Breaking News

Tiger Woods to bring the 'fire' after being named Ryder Cup vice captain

Updated 9:59 AM ET, Wed February 21, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;strong&gt;Team USA: &lt;/strong&gt;A month on from his long-awaited return to the PGA Tour, Tiger Woods was chosen as one of Jim Furyk&#39;s vice-captains for the 2018 Ryder Cup. Whether he&#39;ll play isn&#39;t yet clear...
Photos: Tiger Woods returns to golf
Team USA: A month on from his long-awaited return to the PGA Tour, Tiger Woods was chosen as one of Jim Furyk's vice-captains for the 2018 Ryder Cup. Whether he'll play isn't yet clear...
Hide Caption
1 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Short-lived: &lt;/strong&gt;At February&#39;s Genesis Open, staged at the Riviera Country Club, Woods missed the cut. The 42-year-old finished up six-over-par, with compatriot Bubba Watson (-12) eventually &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2018/02/19/golf/bubba-watson-genesis-open-retirement-intl/index.html&quot;&gt;lifting the trophy. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Tiger Woods returns to golf
Short-lived: At February's Genesis Open, staged at the Riviera Country Club, Woods missed the cut. The 42-year-old finished up six-over-par, with compatriot Bubba Watson (-12) eventually lifting the trophy.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;The latest return: &lt;/strong&gt;Tiger Woods might not have troubled the top of the leaderboard at the &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/01/29/golf/tiger-woods-farmers-insurance-open-golf-fan-intervention/index.html&quot;&gt;Farmers Insurance Open in January,&lt;/a&gt; finishing seven shots off eventual winner Jason Day, but he did show glimpses of his old self.
Photos: Tiger Woods returns to golf
The latest return: Tiger Woods might not have troubled the top of the leaderboard at the Farmers Insurance Open in January, finishing seven shots off eventual winner Jason Day, but he did show glimpses of his old self.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Silver linings: &lt;/strong&gt;The American took solace in the fact that he can still &quot;grind it out with the best of them&quot; after he finished up tied for 23rd position -- his best full-field finish at a PGA Tour event in more than two years.
Photos: Tiger Woods returns to golf
Silver linings: The American took solace in the fact that he can still "grind it out with the best of them" after he finished up tied for 23rd position -- his best full-field finish at a PGA Tour event in more than two years.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;All smiles:&lt;/strong&gt; Tiger Woods was relaxed as he chatted to the media ahead of his first start of 2018 at Torrey Pines. It was the former world No.1&#39;s first full-field event on the PGA Tour since missing the cut at the same venue last January.
Photos: Tiger Woods returns to golf
All smiles: Tiger Woods was relaxed as he chatted to the media ahead of his first start of 2018 at Torrey Pines. It was the former world No.1's first full-field event on the PGA Tour since missing the cut at the same venue last January.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Big picture: &lt;/strong&gt;Woods had back fusion surgery in April 2017, his fourth procedure since 2014, but appears fit and healthy. He says his expectations are lower than of old but he is gearing up for the year&#39;s first major, the Masters in April.
Photos: Tiger Woods returns to golf
Big picture: Woods had back fusion surgery in April 2017, his fourth procedure since 2014, but appears fit and healthy. He says his expectations are lower than of old but he is gearing up for the year's first major, the Masters in April.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Dark times:&lt;/strong&gt; Woods, now 42, admits he has had some &quot;dark times&quot; with his ongoing back problem over the last few years, unable to walk freely or even get out of bed. But Torrey Pines is a course he knows well -- he&#39;s won eight times on the San Diego track.
Photos: Tiger Woods returns to golf
Dark times: Woods, now 42, admits he has had some "dark times" with his ongoing back problem over the last few years, unable to walk freely or even get out of bed. But Torrey Pines is a course he knows well -- he's won eight times on the San Diego track.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Pretty in pink:&lt;/strong&gt; Woods made a promising comeback from 10 months out in December but Rickie Fowler received the trophy for winning the Hero World Challenge, which benefits Woods&#39; charity.
Photos: Tiger Woods returns to golf
Pretty in pink: Woods made a promising comeback from 10 months out in December but Rickie Fowler received the trophy for winning the Hero World Challenge, which benefits Woods' charity.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Pain free:&lt;/strong&gt; Able to swing freely and aggressively and appearing to experience no discomfort as he bent down, Woods&#39; comeback at the Hero World Challenge showed promising signs.
Photos: Tiger Woods returns to golf
Pain free: Able to swing freely and aggressively and appearing to experience no discomfort as he bent down, Woods' comeback at the Hero World Challenge showed promising signs.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Back in the ring: &lt;/strong&gt;Woods returned at the same event in 2016 after another 15 months out but broke down again in Dubai just over a month later.
Photos: Tiger Woods returns to golf
Back in the ring: Woods returned at the same event in 2016 after another 15 months out but broke down again in Dubai just over a month later.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Comeback trail:&lt;/strong&gt; Woods was given the go-ahead by doctors to resume his golf career after a fourth back surgery in April and returned at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December.
Photos: Tiger Woods returns to golf
Comeback trail: Woods was given the go-ahead by doctors to resume his golf career after a fourth back surgery in April and returned at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
tiger woods ryder cup vice captian teasetiger woods genesis open 2018 riviera country clubTiger woods first tee drive golf farmers insurance opentiger woods farmers insurance open torrey pines golf fans Tiger Woods return PGA Tour Torrey PinesTiger Woods return Torrey Pines PGA Tour seaTiger Woods return Torrey Pines PGA Tour silhouetteTiger Woods Rickie Fowler Hero World CHallengetiger woods crouching hero world challenge 2017 Tiger Woods comeback Hero World Challenge 3tiger woods hero 2017 round 1

Story highlights

  • Tiger Woods named as a Team USA vice captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup
  • USA captain Jim Furyk announced the selection of Woods and Steve Stricker Tuesday
  • Woods still holds out hoping of playing in September's match with Europe

(CNN)A month on from his long-awaited return to the PGA Tour, Tiger Woods is officially back on the US Ryder Cup team.

Whether the 14-time major winner will be required to bring his clubs to Le Golf National come September is less clear.
Woods was announced as one of Team USA's vice captains for the biennial event Tuesday, joining Steve Stricker and Davis Love III.
    "The Ryder Cup is incredibly special to me," Woods said, having been picked by Team USA captain Jim Furyk. "I am thrilled to once again serve as a Ryder Cup vice captain and I thank Jim for his confidence, friendship and support."
    It's a role he also held two years ago at Hazeltine, offering insight and experience off the course.
    Read More
    Woods, though, wants to play.
    "My goal is to make the team, but whatever happens over the course of this season, I will continue to do whatever I can to help us keep the Cup," he said. "I'm excited about the challenge."
    Tiger Woods&#39; ideal day: &#39;Caddyshack,&#39; oatmeal?
    Tiger Woods' ideal day: 'Caddyshack,' oatmeal?

      JUST WATCHED

      Tiger Woods' ideal day: 'Caddyshack,' oatmeal?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Tiger Woods' ideal day: 'Caddyshack,' oatmeal? 01:35
    READ: Which president has the best golf swing?

    'An invaluable resource'

    Furyk, captaining the American team for the first time, backed Woods to bring "fire" to the 42nd Ryder Cup, staged this year September 28-30 on the outskirts of the French capital.
    "To win in Paris will be a great challenge, and to have Steve and Tiger share in the journey is important for me and for American golf," said Furyk, himself a two-time Ryder Cup winner as a player.
    "The deep appreciation they both have for competition, the concept of team, and the Ryder Cup is infectious. Their knowledge and experience will be an invaluable resource in our effort to retain the Ryder Cup."
    Last time out, in 2016, Team USA reclaimed the Ryder Cup with a resounding victory on home soil.
    It was particularly sweet for that year's US captain Davis Love III. He had been at the helm in 2012 ,when Europe fought back from a seemingly impossible position to clinch a final day victory in what has since been dubbed the "Miracle of Medinah."
    Thomas Bjorn: Europe&#39;s Ryder Cup captain
    Thomas Bjorn: Europe's Ryder Cup captain

      JUST WATCHED

      Thomas Bjorn: Europe's Ryder Cup captain

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Thomas Bjorn: Europe's Ryder Cup captain 06:00
    READ: Tears of joy as Bubba wins for the first time since 2016
    It's a competition steeped in history and the Americans will be favorites to retain the cup, particularly with Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas all occupying spots in the top five of the official world golf rankings.
    But doing so will be tough. History weighs heavily on Furyk and his vice captains, with Team USA winless on European soil since 1993, the year Spieth was born.
    Woods, for his part, has not competed in the Ryder Cup as a player since 2012, and only the memory of past glories would warrant changing that at present.
    The 42-year-old is ranked 544th in the world and tied with J.J. Henry for 104th in the US standings.
    Perhaps with that in mind, Furyk played down expectations but didn't close the door. The Team USA captain acknowledged he'd "like to do what's best for Tiger," but stressed he needs to do "what's best for the team."
    "That would be a bridge that we would cross when we got there," Furyk stressed. "If he could be valuable as a player I'm sure we would want him playing on this team."
    Ryder Cup: Europe&#39;s journey back to victory
    Ryder Cup: Europe's journey back to victory

      JUST WATCHED

      Ryder Cup: Europe's journey back to victory

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Ryder Cup: Europe's journey back to victory 22:26
    READ: Thomas Bjorn -- A Dane's date with destiny
    One thing's for sure, Woods's standing within the game remains unquestioned.
    "It's great to have him," said Furyk. "When you look at our team room now with the younger players, a lot of them became golf professionals, fell in love with the game of golf, because they wanted to emulate Tiger Woods."