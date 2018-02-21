(CNN) Save the Children has apologized for the past inappropriate behavior of its former chief executive towards female staff, promising a fresh review into the charity's "organizational culture."

In a statement Tuesday, the international charity said former CEO Justin Forsyth was investigated twice after complaints from three women about his conduct in 2011 and 2015.

On both occasions, the investigation led to "unreserved" apology from the chief executive and "the matters were closed," the statement said.

The Save the Children allegations follow outage over revelations that staff from British-based charity Oxfam abused their position of trust to engage in sexual acts with the people they were supposed to be helping.

According to the BBC, which first reported the claims, Forsyth allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to young female staff about what they were wearing and how he felt about them.

Read More