Explosion at US Embassy in Montenegro

(CNN) A man died by suicide after attempting to throw a grenade over the walls of the US Embassy early Thursday in Montenegro's capital of Podgorica, Montenegrin police said.

The grenade appeared to have gone off as it was thrown into the air, and the man was found dead 100 feet from the embassy's wall, according to Steve Goldstein, US Undersecretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs.

There is no information on the man's motive at this stage, Goldstein said.

In a statement, Montenegrin police confirmed they had found the "lifeless body of an unidentified male."

Police guard the entrance to the US Embassy compound in Podgorica after Thursday's explosion.

"According to the investigation so far, this male person was killed due to the activation of an explosive device after having previously thrown an explosive device -- a bomb -- into the US Embassy courtyard," the statement said.

