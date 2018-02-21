Man killed after throwing grenade at US embassy in Montenegro

(CNN) A man was killed after he tried to throw a grenade over the walls of the US embassy in Montenegro in the early hours of Thursday, a State Department official said.

Undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein said the grenade appeared to have gone off as it was thrown into the air, and the man was found dead 100 feet from the embassy's wall.

There is no information on the man's motive at this stage, Goldstein said.

On its official Twitter account, the Montenegro government said an unknown person had "committed suicide with an explosive device" in front of the US embassy shortly after midnight.

At 00:30, in front of the @USEmbassyMNE building in #Podgorica, #Montenegro an unknown person committed suicide with an explosive device. Immediately before, that person threw an explosive device from the intersection near the Sport Center into the US Embassy compound. (1 of 2) — Govt. of Montenegro (@MeGovernment) February 22, 2018

The Montenegro government said the person had attempted to throw an explosive device into the compound. It said the device was most probably a hand grenade but didn't say whether it was the same device which killed the person.

