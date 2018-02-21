Wendy Williams announces show hiatus due to Graves' disease

(CNN) Talk show host Wendy Williams told viewers on Wednesday that she was taking times off due to her battle with Graves' disease.

The host of "The Wendy Williams Show" made the announcement during her syndicated show, saying she will take three weeks off starting on Thursday to focus on her health.

"My doctor has prescribed ... are you ready? As of today, three weeks of vacation," she told the audience. "What? Who are you? I was pissed."

Graves' disease is an autoimmune disorder that causes overstimulation of the thyroid, which can lead to puffy eyes, anxiety, fatigue, insomnia and elevated blood pressure, according to endocrineweb.com.

Williams has previously spoken about her battle with the disease, telling People in July that she has suffered thinning hair as a result.

