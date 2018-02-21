How Steven Spielberg stays inspired

(CNN) "I think people on the outside of filmmaking think of us as a glamour business. This is not a glamour business when you're in the foxholes of production. This is hard, hard work, and as I've gotten older I've appreciated the work and I'm grateful for it, and I'm grateful I still get to make movies."

Where does a man like Steven Spielberg, the maker of worlds and a film visionary, find inspiration?

These days, the answer is multi-faceted.

"As I get older, I prefer to tell stories that actually already happened, because they're so compelling," he said. "You can't write that stuff that history writes for us. History is the greatest writer of drama and of irony and of catastrophe and of destiny and of victory, and you can't do better than history."

History is exactly what motivated his film "The Post," a movie about the dogged journalists and editors who helped unearth the stories contained in the Pentagon Papers. The film, currently an Oscar nominee for best picture, also sheds a revealing light on the present.

