Story highlights Marvel posted a letter from Coogler

He said he was moved to tears

(CNN) Fans are loving "Black Panther" and the film's director is loving them right back.

On Tuesday, Marvel Studios posted an emotional letter from Ryan Coogler on its official Instagram page.

In it, Coogler thanks fans for their support, which has helped the superhero movie smash box-office records.

The director began the letter by saying: "I am struggling to find the right words to express my gratitude at this moment, but I will try."

"Deep down we all hoped that people would come to see a film about a fictional country on the continent of Africa, made up of a cast of people of African descent," Coogler wrote. "Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong."