Patty Jenkins has always known her superpower

"I believe that there is a tremendous power in story. That power has been proven, and seen, and witnessed, and used for thousands of years."

On any given day during the roughly 5-month period that makes up Hollywood's Awards Season, the halls of the Beverly Wilshire Hotel are ripe for star gazing -- the kind you can do during the daytime.

Director Patty Jenkins was there one day last fall. She was on hand for an A-list luncheon for trailblazing women in the entertainment industry.

For Jenkins, the word trailblazer barely covers it.

With "Wonder Woman," Jenkins shattered records, silenced the big-wig naysayers who'd prevented movies like "Wonder Woman" from being made, and showed moviegoers just how super women can be.

