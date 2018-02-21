5 things to know about the new 'Magnum P.I.'

(CNN) Jay Hernandez has been tapped as the lead in the CBS reboot of "Magnum P.I."

Hernandez will take on the role of Thomas Magnum, previously played by Tom Selleck on the hit 80s show of the same name.

Below are five things to know about the next man to play the Hawaiian-shirt -loving private investigator.

Hernandez was discovered in an elevator

He said that he was discovered by a talent agent while in an elevator with his parents. "I was with my parents in this L.A. high-rise, and this guy jumped into the elevator with us and started looking at me," Hernandez told the Orlando Sentinel in 2001. "I thought, `Uh oh. Pretty weird.' My dad was like, 'What the hell?' But from the tenth floor to the first floor, he pitched me on how I had this look. If I was ever interested in acting or commercials or whatever, call him."

