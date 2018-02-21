Kumail Nanjiani has no shame in his rom-com game

(CNN) "The best movies are ones that make me sort of feel everything... I like movies that really kind of put you through the wringer. And I don't mean that in a necessarily negative, sad way. I mean movies that exhilarate you, movies that surprise you."

In a perfect world, Kumail Nanjiani's musings on the term "rom-com" would be turned into their own college course.

The subject comes up as something of an aside during his interview with CNN, but he takes the bait with the passion of a philosopher who's been asked the meaning of life.

It's fitting, of course, because "The Big Sick," an Oscar-nominated story co-written by Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon, in many ways reinvigorated the genre when it was released in June 2017.

"Now, I think 'rom-com' is sort of being used to mean something that's unimportant, or trifle, or surface, or shallow and so it has sort of become this negative connotation," he said.

