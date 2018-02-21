(CNN) Karla Souza, an actress known for her role in ABC's "How to Get Away with Murder," alleged in an interview with CNN she was raped by a director early in her career.

A teary-eyed Souza told CNN en Español's Carmen Aristegui on Monday night that after much pressure from the director, whom she did not name, she "ended up allowing to him to kiss me, to touch me in ways I did not want him to touch me and in one of the instances he violently assaulted me and yes, he raped me."

Souza had said on a Mexican radio program a few months ago that she had experienced sexual harassment but did not elaborate.

In her Monday interview with CNN, Souza said she had been put in a hotel with the director apart from the rest of the crew. She said the director would come by her room in the middle of the night, and if she didn't answer him, he would retaliate on set the next day.

Televisa, an audiovisual content production company in Mexico, announced in a statement Tuesday night that it was breaking all ties with director Gustavo Loza.

