Jimmy Kimmel explains Fergie anthem performance reaction

(CNN) Jimmy Kimmel has explained his part in Fergie's National Anthem performance fail.

The late-night host took some time Tuesday to address how he became a part of the national conversation after The Black Eyed Peas singer's much maligned rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner" at the NBA All-Star game.

Cameras caught Kimmel's bemused expression, which became fodder for jokes and memes.

@jimmykimmel's face watching Fergie sing Star Spangled Banner pic.twitter.com/oXsBY5LIgl — Skylar (@skylar_martin18) February 19, 2018

During his show monologue Tuesday, Kimmel explained his reaction to what he called Fergie's "unusually sultry version of our National Anthem."

