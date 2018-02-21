Why it's great to have Jessica Chastain in your corner

(CNN) "The best movies are the ones that when you leave the theater, your opinion about them keeps evolving."

When Jessica Chastain first Googled the name "Molly Bloom," in prep for the film about the high-stakes poker maven, she fell into a trap.

Images of the person dubbed by the media as a "poker princess" showed a woman in form-fitting clothes, an orange-tinted tan and sky-high stilettos.

Media and society have conditioned people to "vilify and judge women," Chasten said, and "I fell into that."

"I immediately judged her just like [her lawyer] does in the film," she said.

