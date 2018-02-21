Hugh Jackman thought he peaked at 28

"The best movies are able to transport you to worlds that you couldn't imagine yourself, that make you feel things that you may not feel in an everyday level, and that challenge your life, that change your life."

The first time Hugh Jackman saw his father cry, it was because of a gentle little alien named E.T.

They were watching the Steven Spielberg classic together when he looked up and saw tears rolling down his dad's face.

"I will never forget that," he said.

When Jackman was 12 years old, he was at his friend Ian Drew's birthday party when they decided to watch "Gallipoli," a 1981 Australian war drama directed by Peter Weir.

