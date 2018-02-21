(CNN) "The best movies point at the truth... I think that's what I'm always looking for when I go to the movie theater is a filmmaker revealing something to me that I think that's true, that's right."

Greta Gerwig didn't have a "Marvel movie" budget for "Lady Bird," but anyone who's ever raised a teenage girl can attest the film is about something heroic nonetheless.

"I think mother-daughter relationships, as most complex female relationships in women's stories, go untold because there is a lack of female creators who are given big canvases to work on," she said.

Gerwig is inspired by her peers, who by her side are making sure that changes, from "Mudbound" director Dee Rees and "Detroit" helmer Kathryn Bigelow to "Novitiate" director Maggie Betts and Valerie Faris, one half of the "Battle of the Sexes" directing team.

Gerwig says that between her days at an all-girl high school and later at Barnard College, she came up in an environment where "the question wasn't 'what's the least you can do as a woman?' but 'what's the most you can do?'"

